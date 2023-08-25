Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saturday, August 26, 2023

    By

    Aug 24, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;

    ldquo;Love Breakfastrdquo; by Caritas-Jebbeh-Bsharri region. The proceeds will be used to support aid in the region, under the auspices and presence of Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi at the Garden of Diman Patriarchs, Sama Qannoubine.

    10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, from the liberated region of Kfarchouba, will launch paving works of Kfarchouba road after the cabinetrsquo;s approval.nbsp;nbsp;

    By

