Saturday, August 26, 2023

ldquo;Love Breakfastrdquo; by Caritas-Jebbeh-Bsharri region. The proceeds will be used to support aid in the region, under the auspices and presence of Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi at the Garden of Diman Patriarchs, Sama Qannoubine.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, from the liberated region of Kfarchouba, will launch paving works of Kfarchouba road after the cabinetrsquo;s approval.nbsp;nbsp;

