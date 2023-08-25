Friday, August 25, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Antonine Universityrsquo;s new President, Father Michel Sagbini, receives well-wishers for his appointment at the university#39;s main branch in Hadath, Baabda.

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, visits the General Directorate of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security – Central Building No. 3, marking the 78th General Security Day.

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Vigil organized by the quot;Khiam Center for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Torturequot; marking the quot;National Day for the Retrieval of the Bodies of Martyrsquot; in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (Al-Hamra).nbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by Central Bankrsquo;s Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, on the seventh floor of the central bankrsquo;s building.nbsp;

5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of an exhibition titled quot;110 years of Zgharta pressquot;, at the invitation of the Ehdeni Youth Association, under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary on the occasion of declaring quot;Beirut the Capital of Arab Media for the year 2023quot;, in Ehden.nbsp;

==============R.H.