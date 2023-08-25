Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Friday, August 25, 2023

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Antonine Universityrsquo;s new President, Father Michel Sagbini, receives well-wishers for his appointment at the university#39;s main branch in Hadath, Baabda.

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, visits the General Directorate of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security – Central Building No. 3, marking the 78th General Security Day.

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Vigil organized by the quot;Khiam Center for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Torturequot; marking the quot;National Day for the Retrieval of the Bodies of Martyrsquot; in front of the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (Al-Hamra).nbsp;

    11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by Central Bankrsquo;s Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, on the seventh floor of the central bankrsquo;s building.nbsp;

    5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of an exhibition titled quot;110 years of Zgharta pressquot;, at the invitation of the Ehdeni Youth Association, under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary on the occasion of declaring quot;Beirut the Capital of Arab Media for the year 2023quot;, in Ehden.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy