Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    ChatGPT Surpasses College Students in Writing Homework

    As summer draws to an end, students are begrudgingly heading back to school—and they’re bringing ChatGPT with them. Educators are grappling with how to deal with this new technological landscape. While tools like GPTZero have been developed in order to help them identify bot-written essays and assignments, the reality is that large language models (LLM) are growing ever more sophisticated and harder to catch, which means they are much better at completing assignments for students without anyone getting wise to it.

    Case in point: A new paper released today in the journal Scientific Reports found that ChatGPT performed similarly or better than college students at certain writing assignments. The authors also found that AI-text detectors like GPTZero and OpenAI’s AI classifier did an inadequate job at catching the bot-completed assignments.

    Moreover, nearly 75 percent of students surveyed would use ChatGPT to help them complete their homework—underscoring the potential challenges educators have going into the new school year.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

