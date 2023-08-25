Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Fan Who Accosted Drew Barrymore on Stage Arrested Outside Her Hamptons Home

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    Paul Morigi

    The man who accosted Drew Barrymore at an on-stage event in New York earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on the steps of her multimillion dollar home in the Hamptons, the New York Post reports.

    On Tuesday, a man identifying himself as Chad Michael Busto approached the stage where Barrymore was interviewing Renee Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

    “You know who I am, I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York,” he yelled, according to video of the event. Barrymore and Rapp quickly left the stage, and Busto was removed from the event but not arrested.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

