Amazon is bringing a whole lot of AI to Thursday Night Football this season

This NFL season, if you watch a Thursday night football game on Amazon Prime Video, you’re likely to see all sorts of new things on screen. If a team is in a late game with everything on the line, you may see a graphic that tells you if the team should go for fourth down. When the quarterback throws the ball, the broadcast could automatically highlight the widest receivers on the field. And as the team moves down the field, you may see lines on the field that not only show the range of the kicker’s field goal, but also the exact spot from which they have a more than 50 percent chance of scoring. the winning goal.

For its second season as the official broadcast partner of Thursday Night Football, Amazon is leaning heavily on AI tools and machine learning. Last year, their main goal was just to make a good broadcast: no breaks, no unpleasant halftime shows, no annoyance between the announcers. It was very successful and even the viewing figures were better than most people expected for a streaming-only football broadcast. Now, with a year of experience and a lot of confidence, the company is looking for ways to stop showing the game.

The main thing Amazon heard from viewers, says Sam Schwartzstein, the company’s analytics expert for Thursday Night Football, was that they wanted to feel more invested in how teams play. “What they like best is not big shots or athletic plays, but strategy,” says Schwartzstein. Amazon is definitely still focused on big hits and athletic plays. There’s now an auto-generated highlights feed for each game so you can catch up, like watching one of those ‘last week’ montages on a TV show, but also try to get people closer to the little nuances of football .

The Defensive Alerts feature is a good example. Amazon trained a machine learning model on 35,000 plays from the past few seasons to teach it to automatically detect whether a defender is likely to blitz on a given play. Where they line up, how they move before snapping, their body language…it all matters, and it’s the kind of thing quarterbacks and coaches spend countless hours poring over in the movie studio so they can see it coming the day. of the game. Now when you’re watching a game, the Thursday Night Football broadcast could highlight the player who’s about to take off. “What (the broadcast) is doing is saying, now you can see the defense the same way the quarterback does,” says Schwartzstein.

AI is at the center of many of Amazon’s new ideas. The fourth down metric, Schwartzstein says, comes from a model that understands which players are on the field, who is coaching, the situation and more. If you put the 11 best players in the world on a team, I ask him, would the model tell them to always try? He says probably not; it is still a risk. “But if you put a high school team on the other side of the field, it would be.” From replays to field goal percentages, a large part of the transmission will come from these models.

Last season, Prime Vision was a great way to identify and track players. This year he will do much more.Image: Amazon

All of this data will be on Amazon’s “Prime Vision” game stream, which is a secondary stream designed for the data-hungry fan. That is clearly where the company focuses most of its efforts. But the good thing about streaming is that there can be more than one way to watch a game; Amazon’s default stream will remain a pretty straightforward football show. It will also bring back the guys from Dude Perfect and the Uninterrupted crew to do their own streams. “I think the goal will be to adapt to fan preferences over time,” says Jared Stacy, Amazon’s director of live sports production. “Hopefully we’ll develop some technologies and features within Prime Vision that make sense to implement on the main stream, but the main thing is to serve the fan in the best possible way.”

The other thing you’ll probably see a little more on this year’s version of Thursday Night Football is… Amazon. For the first game of Black Friday (which is the most perfect Amazon cross-promotional event you can find), the company plans to go all out with shopping integrations and is looking at every possible way to integrate soccer. with other Amazon products.

“There’s a chance to really build a new tradition in the league,” says Stacy. “What can we do with music? What can we do with food? What can we do with the purchases? She emphasizes that it’s just one game, in a day, and that commentator Al Michaels won’t start talking to Alexa or offering in-game shopping advice any time soon. But obviously there’s a lot more integration to come.

You’ll also be able to see everything a little better: Amazon is streaming its games in HDR for the first time. “It will probably be the most widely distributed HDR broadcast,” says Stacy, “since we’re not limited by streaming affiliates or set-top boxes.” If your TV supports HDR, you’ll get TNF in HDR, says Stacy. Alas, you won’t get 4K. When I ask Stacy about this, she doesn’t quite answer. “Yeah, you know, we think HDR has the biggest impact on fans and is most noticeable to the most people.”