Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fayyad: Permit granted for 3D seismic survey of Block 8

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayyad, on Thursday announced that a permit has been granted to a consortium of international companies to conduct a 3D seismic survey of Lebanonrsquo;s offshore Block 8.

    ldquo;Today is a historic day in a journey that had started in the year 2010,rdquo; Fayyad said at a press conference.

    The ministerrsquo;s announcement coincided with the beginning of gas exploration in Block 9.

    ldquo;There are major hopes pinned on this block [#8] hellip; and it had not been possible to launch the survey prior to demarcating the border with Israel, something that took place [last year],rdquo; Fayyad added.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy