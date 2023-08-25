Fayyad: Permit granted for 3D seismic survey of Block 8

NNA – Caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayyad, on Thursday announced that a permit has been granted to a consortium of international companies to conduct a 3D seismic survey of Lebanonrsquo;s offshore Block 8.

ldquo;Today is a historic day in a journey that had started in the year 2010,rdquo; Fayyad said at a press conference.

The ministerrsquo;s announcement coincided with the beginning of gas exploration in Block 9.

ldquo;There are major hopes pinned on this block [#8] hellip; and it had not been possible to launch the survey prior to demarcating the border with Israel, something that took place [last year],rdquo; Fayyad added.

