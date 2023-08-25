Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    This Gum Is Like a Strong Cup of Coffee You Can Keep in Your Pocket

    Whether it’s work or school, trying to actually focus once it hits the afternoon feels nearly impossible. For someone with an attention span of a gnat hopped up on sugar, there is nothing I need more in the afternoon than a boost of focused energy. At the same time, I can’t always go out and buy a cup of coffee or even be bothered to make a fresh new pot. Neuro has completely changed the game on this.

    Neuro works to provide the same energy and focus as the perfect cup of coffee with its Neuro Energy & Focus Gum and the Neuro Energy & Focus Mints. Both the gum and the mints are formulated with a mix of natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins to give you a burst of sustained energy that will power you through the rest of the day—and without the crash.

