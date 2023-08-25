This Gum Is Like a Strong Cup of Coffee You Can Keep in Your Pocket

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nuero.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s work or school, trying to actually focus once it hits the afternoon feels nearly impossible. For someone with an attention span of a gnat hopped up on sugar, there is nothing I need more in the afternoon than a boost of focused energy. At the same time, I can’t always go out and buy a cup of coffee or even be bothered to make a fresh new pot. Neuro has completely changed the game on this.

Neuro works to provide the same energy and focus as the perfect cup of coffee with its Neuro Energy & Focus Gum and the Neuro Energy & Focus Mints. Both the gum and the mints are formulated with a mix of natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins to give you a burst of sustained energy that will power you through the rest of the day—and without the crash.

Read more at The Daily Beast.