Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    Body-Cam Shows Moment Jared Bridegan’s Ex Is Arrested in Her Pajamas

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Body-Cam Shows Moment Jared Bridegan’s Ex Is Arrested in Her Pajamas

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Fox News

    Newly released body-cam footage reveals the dramatic moment Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife was arrested in front of her two children for allegedly planning the Microsoft exec’s 2022 murder.

    In footage obtained by Fox News, at least six officers are seen storming Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s Washington state home just before 9 a.m on Aug. 17. The arrest came after Florida prosecutors say a grand jury indicted the 35-year-old on several charges for allegedly planning Bridegan’s murder with her new husband and enlisting the help of his handyman and tenant to carry out the crime.

    Prosecutors say that Bridegan, who was married to Gardner-Fernandez for six years until 2015, was returning to his St. Augustine, Florida, home on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping off his twins at his ex-wife’s house when he came upon a tire in the middle of the road. Leaving his 2-year-old daughter strapped in the backseat, Bridegan went to move the tire but was then shot “in cold blood.” The toddler was unharmed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy