Body-Cam Shows Moment Jared Bridegan’s Ex Is Arrested in Her Pajamas

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Fox News

Newly released body-cam footage reveals the dramatic moment Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife was arrested in front of her two children for allegedly planning the Microsoft exec’s 2022 murder.

In footage obtained by Fox News, at least six officers are seen storming Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s Washington state home just before 9 a.m on Aug. 17. The arrest came after Florida prosecutors say a grand jury indicted the 35-year-old on several charges for allegedly planning Bridegan’s murder with her new husband and enlisting the help of his handyman and tenant to carry out the crime.

Prosecutors say that Bridegan, who was married to Gardner-Fernandez for six years until 2015, was returning to his St. Augustine, Florida, home on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping off his twins at his ex-wife’s house when he came upon a tire in the middle of the road. Leaving his 2-year-old daughter strapped in the backseat, Bridegan went to move the tire but was then shot “in cold blood.” The toddler was unharmed.

