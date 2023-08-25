Penguins and gorillas, and a meerkat called Frank: Zookeepers at London Zoo start their annual weigh in of 14,000 animals

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From squirrel monkeys and gorillas to penguins and meerkats, the daunting task of weighing the thousands of animals at London Zoo’s annual weigh-in has begun.

Every year London Zoo keepers set out to record the height and weight of every animal in their care, and with over 14,000 animals at the zoo, that’s no small feat.

Every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate will take the scale to monitor their health and well-being.

Once the weigh-in is complete, the zoo updates the recorded information in a database accessible to zoos around the world so that zookeepers can compare essential statistics on the many endangered species.

New photographs reveal how different species at London Zoo have managed to record their stats.

The annual weighing of 14,000 animals at London Zoo has begun, including Frank the meerkat (pictured above).

Since each animal has unique personality traits, zookeepers have to resort to a whole host of tricks to persuade animals to hit the scales.

A cheerful meerkat named Frank took the weigh-in with a positive approach and was photographed sitting on the scales.

Among the animals counted so far at London Zoo are Humboldt penguins, which participated in the event in an orderly fashion.

The penguins lined up one by one while a guard wrote down their information.

At London Zoo, the zookeeper recorded the statistics of the penguins during their morning meal.

The extraordinary creatures were photographed as they walked on the scale and stood patiently while their condition was documented.

When weighed, the penguins also enjoyed a swim, and this particular breed of penguin can reach up to 30 miles per hour underwater.

A Sumatran tiger took a different approach and examined the large measuring stick with intense curiosity during the annual check-up earlier today.

The Humboldt Penguins checked in during their morning meal, and they each took their turn on the scale.

A Sumatran tiger curiously examined the large measuring stick during the annual check-up earlier today.

For the squirrel monkey, one of the smartest monkeys, a morsel of food was enough to tempt him on the scale.

For the squirrel monkey, one of the most intelligent monkeys, a piece of food offered by the hand of a zookeeper was enough to tempt him on the scale.

All animal weights and measurements will be recorded in a shared database called the Zoological Information Management System.

This helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

Performing weight and height checks not only helps staff monitor animal welfare, but also allows them to identify pregnant creatures.

Not only that, but it provides important information for their care, as well as their species, as many are endangered in the wild and part of conservation breeding programs.

Gernot, a western lowland gorilla, climbed on a measuring stick during the annual weigh-in earlier today.

Also among the animals was a Mexican red-kneed tarantula, which quietly sat on the scales during the weigh-in.

During the weigh-in, the penguins also enjoyed a swim, and this particular breed of penguin can reach up to 30 miles per hour underwater.

london zooThe zoo’s deputy director of animals, Daniel Simmonds, said: “We are recording the vital statistics of every animal in the zoo, from the largest giraffe to the smallest snail. »

“This helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well and growing at the rate it should, as weight is a key indicator of health and well-being. »

“By sharing information with other zoos and conservationists around the world, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we strive to protect.”

“By sharing information with other zoos and around the world, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we strive to protect.”

“By sharing information with other zoos and around the world, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we strive to protect.”