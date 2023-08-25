Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    California Bar Massacre Suspect ID’d as Newly Divorced ‘Crazy’ Ex-Cop

    The man accused of shooting three people dead and injuring six others at a California bar on Wednesday night has been identified as John Snowling, a retired cop, authorities said Thursday.

    Snowling, a 59-year-old former cop in Ventura, died in a shootout with law enforcement after he unleashed what witnesses described as over “100 rounds” at the Cook’s Corner bar, a popular hangout for bikers in Orange County—about 120 miles from where Snowling was once an officer.

    Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified Snowling in a Thursday morning press conference. He did not say what Snowling’s motive was, but law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times that he was targeting his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, who was reportedly shot in the lower jaw but survived.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

