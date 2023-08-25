Is ANYONE brave enough to keep the ‘cursed’ painting? Mysterious artwork of little girl has been returned twice after leaving owners creeped out by her eyes that ‘follow you around the room’

The ‘cursed’ portrait was sold to two different owners and returned twice

A ‘haunted’ portrait of a stern-faced little girl has twice been reported at a charity shop in Hastings, leading shop managers to label it ‘cursed’.

The raw painting, which depicts a young girl in a red dress gazing haughtily into the distance, was donated to the Hastings Advice Representation Center (HARC) store in St Leonards-on-Sea.

The Telegraph reports that the painting was originally donated by a middle-aged man with a few frames.

Store manager Steve remarked that the ‘creepy’ little girl had ‘eyes that follow you around the room’.

Initially priced at £25, it was quickly sold to its first owner, but their union was short-lived as less than two days later she returned.

During the sale of the image, the store warned: “She is back!!! Sold twice and returned twice! Are you brave enough’

Steve explained: “She said ‘I have to get rid of this picture’ and she had an ‘aura about it’, so we put her in the window (with a sign) saying ‘maybe damn “.”

The marketing tactic worked and the image was quickly sold to a new woman who immediately came back ‘shaky and distressed’ saying ‘she never wanted to see that damn thing again’.

This caused the store to once again affix a disclaimer to the photo: “She’s back!!! Sold twice and returned twice! Are you brave enough?

After an image of the sinister young girl was shared on social media and caught the eye, the second owner returned to the store and repossessed the painting.

Steve explained: “The last person was terrified they couldn’t have it, but then they saw there were so many views that they changed their mind. She thinks now it has some sort of monetary value.

“This morning she called me and was like, ‘I bought your picture, can I get it back?’ She decided she wasn’t scared anymore and she could handle it.

“She wanted to buy it back and she got it back for free.

“None of them (the former owners in the picture) wanted a refund. We valued it at £25 and £20. It said ‘cursed’ and we thought it was, so he did everything that was written on the box.

The Creepy Child was compared to The Others starring Nicole Kidman

It also drew parallels with the ghost doll from 2013’s The Conjuring.

Reactions to the spooky painting have been mixed on social media, with some scared and others eager to make new friends.

Since the post was shared on social media, many users have compared it to cursed doll Annabelle from 2013’s The Conjuring and haunted ghost children from 2001’s The Others – starring Nicole Kidman.

Still others said the board was reminiscent of their own dating profiles.

One of them wrote: “Me, I reopen my hinge profile. »

Another said: “I’m not brave enough. I’m not about to get caught up in a Polly Portrait Poltergeist.

However, not everyone was against having a haunted painting in their house.

A visibly lonely man said: “I’ve always wanted a haunted painting. I feel like I could live up to the spirit and we would just become friends, you know.