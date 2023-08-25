Diane Kruger cuts a stylish figure in a white striped miniskirt and simple black T-shirt for Visions photoshoot at Angouleme French Film Festival

<!–

Diane Kruger looked classy as she posed for a series of photos during a photoshoot at Angouleme’s French-language film festival on Thursday.

The actress, 47, put on a leggy show in a short, tailored blue and white striped skirt as she smiled at the snaps.

Adorned with white pockets and gold buttons, the skirt was the signature point of the outfit as she paired it with a simple black T-shirt.

Diane, of course, kept it for the photocall of her upcoming movie Visions as she enjoyed day three of the film festival.

The star wore her blonde locks in unkempt tight curls and looked radiant when she completed the outfit with a pair of nude strappy sandals.

Stunning: Diane Kruger, 47, looked classy as she put on a leggy display for a photoshoot at a French film festival on Thursday

Stylish: The 47-year-old attended the Angouleme French-language film festival for her upcoming film Visions

Adding a pop of color, Diane added a fun pair of light blue cat-eye sunglasses for a selection of the photos.

The star will star in the upcoming psychological thriller written and directed by French filmmaker Yann Gozlan, 46.

Set in the south of France, the film stars Diane as Estelle, an airline captain happily married to a doctor, played by Mathieu Kassovitz.

After Estelle has a chance meeting with her ex Ana, she has an affair and has recurring visions, nightmares and hallucinations.

Visions is set to hit theaters on September 6.

Diane is also starring in the upcoming ballet drama Joika, which is currently in post-production.

Laughing alongside film director Yann and co-star Mathieu Kassovitz, the three beamed as they promoted the film.

Diane combines her acting career with caring for her four-year-old daughter Nova Tennessee, whom she shares with partner Norman Reedus, 54.

Diane and Norman were first seen together as a couple in July 2016 following her divorce from actor Joshua Jackson, 44, in 2016 after a decade together.

Cute: Adding a pop of color, Diane added a fun pair of light blue cat-eye sunglasses for a selection of the photos

Wow: The actress put on a leggy show in a short, tailored blue and white striped skirt as she smiled at the snaps

Latest project: The star will star in the upcoming psychological thriller written and directed by French filmmaker Yann Gozlan, 46

Group photo: Smiling next to film director Yann Gozlan (left) and co-star Mathieu Kassovitz (right), the three beamed as they promoted the film

New role: Set in the south of France, the film stars Diane as Estelle, an airline captain happily married to a doctor, played by Mathieu Kassovitz

Trio: The colleagues were sunbathing while posing for the photos

Norman and Diane first met in December 2015 playing lovers on the set of their movie Sky and officially took their romance public in March 2017 before getting engaged in August 2021.

In a February interview, Diane said she hadn’t originally planned to have kids, but discussed the moment that changed.

In Best Media Divorced, not dead podcast, she explained, “I don’t know. Maybe it’s what people say about women and that time clock suddenly kicks in.

“I mean, the truth is I would have had a child with or without a husband.”