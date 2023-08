Asher Akridge

A Georgia university coach sparked online rage this week when a Black baseball player recorded him berating him over his hair, vowing the athlete wouldn’t play until he cut his locs.

In a TikTok video posted Tuesday by Asher Akridge, the athlete can be heard conversing with Valdosta State University Baseball Head Coach Greg Guilliams.

“I never gave you any attitude about my hair,” Akridge says. “I tried to comply.”

