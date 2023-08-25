Concerns rise as Japan disposes a million tons of radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean, raising possibilities of animal mutations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Japan began dumping more than 1.3 million tons of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, with one expert warning that it “has the potential to cause mutations like those seen at Chernobyl.”

Sewage is currently being held up at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which is due to be decommissioned and must be cleaned up to prevent accidental leaks.

The contaminated water has been filtered to remove the isotopes, leaving only tritium and carbon-14, which are radioactive isotopes of hydrogen and carbon that cannot be easily removed from water.

Timothy Mousseau, a researcher at the University of South Carolina, told DailyMai.com: Tritium and carbon-14, along with the other radionuclides [that cause cancer] upon release, they all have the potential to cause mutations, cancers and developmental deformities, as seen at Chernobyl.’

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant has begun dumping radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean ahead of its decommissioning.

In March 2011, the Fukushima power plant was left in shambles after an earthquake and tsunami destroyed the plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt down, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Chernobyl, a power plant on the outskirts of Pripyat, suffered a massive accident in which one of the reactors caught fire and exploded, spreading radioactive material to the surrounding area.

Since then, the exposed animals have developed deformities and genetic changes, and the residents have suffered from cancer.

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) said that when Fukushima experienced its meltdown, the organization collected contaminated water as it cooled the destroyed reactors, along with seeping groundwater and rain.

The Japanese government began using the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) in 2013 to filter out the most harmful substances.

ALPS removes almost all toxic elements from the water, but it cannot filter tritium.

TEPCO considers tritium to be harmless, but it increases the risk of cancer when consumed in large amounts.

Moussea said: “There is no doubt that the exposed organisms will suffer some damage.”

To release the wastewater into the ocean, TEPOC has built a kilometer-long underwater tunnel that extends from the base of the nuclear power plant.

TEPCO pushed the release button on the tanks on Thursday to start the dumping process, which will last up to 40 years.

The filtering process will remove strontium-90 and iodine-129, and the concentration of carbon-14 in the contaminated water is much lower than its regulatory standard for discharge, according to TEPCO and Japanese government documents.

A look at the Fukushima power plant in Japan and its four nuclear reactors. An underwater pipeline a kilometer away will be used to remove the toxic water.

Fukushima is the capital city of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. It is located in the northern part of Nakadōri, central region of the prefecture.

TEPCO pushed the release button on the tanks on Thursday to start the dumping process, which will last up to 40 years. But a scientist told DailyMail.com that tritium and carbon-14 cannot be easily removed from water and could cause genetic mutations in animals.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no process that allows the removal of tritium from contaminated water on an industrial scale,” Mousseau said.

‘The only alternatives to dumping are to a) continue to store it until natural radioactive decay reduces concentrations to very low levels (50-100 years) or b) fix it in a substrate (eg concrete) so it cannot accumulate in the ecosystem .’

Tritium is a colorless, odorless gas with a half-life of about 12 years.

And the form of hydrogen has been produced in large quantities by the military nuclear program.

It can enter the body by inhalation, ingestion, or absorption through the skin, and increases the risk of cancer if consumed in extremely large amounts.

‘Based on our review of the literature, we have found that if ingested, absorbed or inhaled, tritium in any form can cause genetic damage (i.e. increased mutation rates), cancer, developmental defects, reduced fertility or even sterility and reduced longevity. – said Mousseau.

‘In high doses, tritium can cause mortality. At low doses, such effects are likely to escape detection due to the technical challenges involved in studying this isotope, but at higher doses, such as those that might arise as a result of biomagnification, the effects could be significant and concerning to scientists. main predators (for example, humans). ).’

The Japanese plan received the green light from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), part of the United Nations, after a two-year safety review that concluded in July.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the foreword to the report: “Based on its comprehensive assessment, the IAEA has concluded that the approach and activities for the discharge of ALPS treated water adopted by Japan are consistent with relevant international safety standards.

“Furthermore, the IAEA notes that controlled and gradual releases of treated water into the sea, as currently planned and assessed by TEPCO, would have negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”

Greenpeace said on Tuesday that the radiological risks had not been fully assessed and that the biological impacts of tritium, carbon-14, strontium-90 and iodine-129, which will be released in the water, “have been ignored.”

Despite Japan’s insistence that the water dumping is completely safe after assessments by foreign experts and the IAEA, the plan has angered neighboring countries.

South Korean protesters also tried to break into the Japanese embassy in Seoul carrying banners reading “The sea is not Japan’s garbage can.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the IAEA and Greenpeace for comment.

TEPCO plans to release 8,598 tons of wastewater in the first round of the project, which will last 17 days.

The organization claims that 34,392 tons should be released by March 2024, the equivalent of 10 tanks.

“It is impossible to predict the long-term consequences of the spill without further scientific study,” Mousseau said.

Similar uncertainties existed for the effects of pesticides (for example, DDT), chlorofluorocarbons (for effects on the ozone layer), plastics, and even CO2 (for effects on climate change).

The lack of sufficient studies in these other situations led to the near extinction of many animals (for example, the effects of DDT on birds).

‘Fortunately, we have largely recovered from the effects of pesticides and CFCs, but we are still dealing with the long-term effects of plastics and greenhouse gases. The long-term impacts of tritium releases are currently completely unknown, but should be of great concern to all.’

China has since banned Japanese seafood and criticized the country as “extremely selfish and irresponsible.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, The Global Times, wrote then that it could open “Pandora’s box” and spark fears of a “real life Godzilla,” about the reptilian monster that first appeared in Japanese cinema in 1954.

The Beijing Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “The ocean is the common property of all mankind, and forcibly initiating the discharge of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the ocean is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores the international public interests”.

