Conservative Clout-Hounds Loved Vivek Ramaswamy’s GOP Debate Performance

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican presidential contenders appeared united during Wednesday night’s primary debate in finding candidate Vivek Ramaswamy deeply annoying.

But that’s not a problem for some of the internet’s other most annoying people.

“Vivek is increasingly compelling,” posted Twitter/X owner Elon Musk during the debate. Musk later tweeted that Ramaswamy, who called climate change a hoax, was “impressive,” in response to similar praise from a Babylon Bee writer, who had been previously pushed out of Turning Point USA for her ties to a white nationalist influencer.

