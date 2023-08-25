MORE Trump co-defendants still expected to be arrested in Georgia election fraud case before Friday deadline as the ex-president himself heads down to the Fulton County Jail

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Other co-defendants in the Georgia voter fraud case have yet to appear in Fulton County Jail, as Donald Trump prepares to do so on Thursday evening.

Yet to be blamed are Trump allies accused of harassing Georgia election workers and some who participated in the “fake voters” scheme.

Nine of the 19 indicted co-conspirators have already been jailed, their photos taken and were released on bail on Wednesday evening.

Trump will face the same procedure Thursday night when he surrenders to authorities in Fulton County. The former president is expected to be released on Thursday on $200,000 bail.

District Attorney Fani Willis charged all of the defendants with racketeering, alleging they engaged in a “criminal enterprise” to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in Georgia.

Authorities erected barricades outside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

None of the 19 have yet pleaded guilty, since the impeachment process is separate from the booking process in Georgia.

Willis has called for those arraignments to take place the week of September 5. Defendants may waive their appearance at this trial, where they will respond to the charges against them. Lawyers are authorized to speak on their behalf.

Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, and Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department attorney — both of whom are fighting to have their cases moved to federal court from state court — had yet to hand in their accounts Thursday morning.

Meadows has since surrendered in the early afternoon and was released on $100,000 bond.

Jeffrey Clark has yet to surrender, but his bond has been set at $100,000.

Both men claimed they were protected from prosecution as federal government employees.

They also sought to delay their arrest at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, but a judge ruled Wednesday that the prosecutor could arrest the two men if they did not turn themselves in by Friday’s noon deadline.

Here are the nine co-defendants who have not yet surrendered Thursday morning:

Marc Pres

Meadows, then White House chief of staff, arranged the call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the then-president asked Raffensperger to ‘find’ enough votes to allow him to beat Joe Biden.

Meadows was on the phone when Trump proposed. He also observed the verification of signatures on mail-in ballots in Cobb County, Georgia.

A judge will hear Meadows’ request for the transfer in Federal Court on August 28.

Willis argues it should be dismissed because the conduct in question was “political activity” outside of his official duties as Trump’s chief of staff.

Meadows has since surrendered on Thursday afternoon.

Jeffrey Clark

Jeffrey Clark was a Justice Department lawyer who wrote a letter the month after the 2020 election in which he incorrectly said the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about voter fraud in Georgia and other parts of the country. other states.

The letter was never sent but urges Georgia officials to call a special session of the state legislature to reverse Biden’s victory.

Trump had considered appointing Clark acting attorney general, but senior Justice Department officials have threatened to resign en masse if that happens. It never came to fruition.

Robert Cheley

Robert Cheeley is a Georgia lawyer who advised Trump.

He testified before Georgia lawmakers at a December 2020 hearing that Fulton County election workers “voted” the same ballots “over and over” on Election Day.

He presented a video showing election workers handing out ballots that he said showed they were double or triple counted votes. He compared what he believed had happened to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

In addition to the racketeering charges, he is also charged with perjury before the expert grand jury that heard evidence in the Fulton County case.

Michael Roman

The former Trump campaign official is accused of helping to organize lists of fake voters in several states, including Georgia.

The plan was to recruit a list of fake voters in seven battleground states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – to sign certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their States.

Roman handled much of the preparatory work around organizing the seven lists, according to testimony from the congressional committee investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He also organized speakers for the Dec. 10, 2020, hearing before a Georgia House committee to spread false information that the state’s vote was riddled with fraud, prosecutors charged.

Shawn again

Georgia State Senator Shawn Still was a fake Trump voter.

He was one of three voters charged for their role in the scheme to present a fake list of 16 Republicans that voters submitted to the Electoral College in support of Trump.

He signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump the winner in Georgia and designating himself as one of the state’s qualified voters.

His attorney said, “The evidence at trial will show that Senator Still is innocent because the day is long. »

Foggy Hampton

The former Coffee County Elections Supervisor is tasked with helping employees of forensic data company SullivanStrickler hack into voting machines in Coffee County.

Hampton was at the County Elections Office on Jan. 7, 2021, when SullivanStrickler forensic experts were cleared to copy software and data from county election equipment as part of a push by Trump allies, who claimed that there had been electoral fraud in the state.

She said she was suspicious of Biden’s victory. She made a video that went viral after the election, which claimed to show that Dominion Voting System machines, used in her county, could be manipulated.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee

Lee is an Illinois police chaplain.

Lee is accused of attempting to intimidate Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into visiting her home and pressured her to give false testimony about the events of Election Day.

He worked with Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti to pressure Freeman.

He was given $75,000 bail, which his attorney says is unreasonable.

“I think it’s an over-link. He’s a pastor. These are not people who do things to get rich,” said David Shestokas.

“There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I told them he’s not a rich man and wouldn’t be able to bond.

Harrison Floyd

Floyd is the former director of Black Voices for Trump.

He, Lee, and former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti met with Ruby Freeman on January 4, 2021, where they allegedly tried to manipulate Freeman into giving false testimony about voter fraud on Election Day.

Lee had gone to Freeman’s house but later told Floyd that Freeman would not speak to him because he was a white man, according to the Georgia indictment. He asked for Floyd’s help. Floyd and Freeman are black.

Floyd then recruited publicist Trevian Kutti, also black, to travel from Chicago to the Atlanta area to meet with Freeman.

Freeman was the target of repeated lies by Trump and his supporters in the aftermath of the 2020 election. She was falsely accused of vote manipulation and was the target of death threats.

Trevian Kutti

The former Kanye West publicist visited Freeman at her home and falsely identified herself as a crisis manager who wanted to help him.

She worked with Lee and Floyd to try to pressure the poll worker, according to the indictment.

Kutti and Lee showed up at Freeman’s home several times in December 2020 and January 2021 under the guise of wanting to help him.

Kutti allegedly told Freeman she was in danger and asked him to meet her at the police station.

When they met, Kutti told Freeman she could move her to a safe place, according to police body camera footage obtained by Reuters.

“You are a useless resource for a party that needs tidying up,” Kutti told Freeman.