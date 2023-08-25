Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    American star Noah Lyles involved in dramatic buggy crash on the way to the track ahead of 200m semi-finals at World Championships in Budapest

    By

    American star Noah Lyles involved in dramatic buggy crash on the way to the track ahead of 200m semi-finals at World Championships in Budapest

    US star Noah Lyles involved in dramatic buggy accident as he hits the track ahead of 200m semi-finals at World Championships in Budapest

    There was a collision with a buggy at the World Championships in Budapest
    Noah Lyles was among those involved in the accident outside the stadium
    It happened as the 200m semi-finalists were being carried onto the track.

    By Henry Clark for Mailonline

    Update: 2:48 p.m. EDT, August 24, 2023

    American star Noah Lyles was involved in a dramatic crash shortly before his men’s 200m semi-final at the World Championships in Budapest.

    Lyles and the rest of the field for the first semi-final were being transported in buggies from the warm-up/waiting area to the track when their vehicle collided with another.

    The powerful shunt was so strong that it knocked the driver of one of the buggies out of his seat and knocked him to the ground. The individual managed to get up and walk away.

    Jamaican star Andrew Hudson could also be seen holding his face after the incident.

    World Athletics has been asked to comment on the incident.

