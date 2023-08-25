4 Dead, Including Gunman, In California Biker Bar Mass Shooting

A shooting broke out Wednesday night at the Cook’s Corner, a popular biker bar nestled within Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. The shooting claimed the lives of four individuals, including the alleged shooter, and revealed a retired police officer locked in a divorce battle with his estranged wife, whom he purportedly singled out during the attack.

The suspected killer has been identified as John Snowling, a former sergeant who once served with the Ventura Police Department. Snowling, who retired from active duty in 2014, was also among the casualties, as confirmed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In total, six individuals were rushed to hospitals, five of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. Among the injured, two were admitted in critical condition, while the remaining four were reported to be in stable condition. Notably, the only female victim was a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw. She is believed to be Marie Snowling, the shooter’s estranged wife.

“Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook’s Corner,” Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all.”

