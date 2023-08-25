Trump’s Arrest Puts Spotlight on the Horrible Fulton County Jail

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential primary frontrunner, is currently indicted in four jurisdictions. Being out on bail hasn’t stopped him from gaining even more momentum, further expanding his double-digit lead over his Republican primary rivals.

But Trump’s command over conservative voters isn’t surprising at all. What is interesting and new is that Trump’s indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, has led to long-overdue coverage of the horrid state of the Fulton County Jail. Rice Street, as the Fulton County Jail is known locally, is a lockup notorious for its squalid (sometimes deadly) conditions.

Last September, Lashawn Thompson, a 35-year-old suffering from mental illness and jailed on a misdemeanor charge died while locked up there. He was essentially eaten alive by insects and bed bugs, while in custody, in America.

