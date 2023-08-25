Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    The Far Right Turns on ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer for Touting Diversity

    The Far Right Turns on ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer for Touting Diversity

    What a strange journey it’s been for Oliver Anthony, the former factory worker who suddenly found himself atop the Billboard Hot 100 after his breakout “Rich Men North of Richmond” was boosted online by right-wing media and prominent conservatives.

    After first facing backlash over his folksy country ballad’s reactionary lyrics conjuring up Reagan-era imagery of “welfare queens,” and launching an entire news cycle around the song’s overnight success, Anthony now finds himself in the crosshairs of the extreme right.

