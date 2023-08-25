American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe sparks concern after dangerous motorcycle ride without helmet with his girlfriend in Iowa amid show’s struggling ratings

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mike Wolfe, the star of the History Channel’s hit show American Pickers, has sparked concern after embarking on a dangerous motorcycle ride without a helmet.

After posting a photo of him speeding down the motorway on his vintage two-wheeler, the TV personality, 59, raised his eyebrows for choosing not to wear protective gear .

Although Iowa is one of the few states that does not require helmets, motorcyclists who do not wear one are at significantly increased risk of death or head injury.

He then gave his more than 477,000 followers a glimpse of his Harley-Davidson’s speedometer as it approached 50 miles per hour.

“Riding with my lady @leticiacline,” he captioned a photo, which showed him on his trip to Sabula, a town in Jackson County, Iowa.

In the image, he can be seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt and sunglasses.

While his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, 44, was filming it, Wolfe blew her a kiss and waved at her.

Earlier this week, he shared more of his adventures with Cline in Iowa as they relaxed by the Mississippi River with his dog Francie.

“Hello from the banks of the mighty Mississippi River. Come visit Leclaire Iowa,” he wrote, alongside a photo of a boat cruising through the water.

Additionally, the star encouraged others to visit her store, Antique Archeology, which has two outlets. One is in LeClaire, Iowa and the other is in Nashville, Tennessee.

His posts come after the news broke, as his reality series, American Pickers, dropped 100,000 viewers, according to The sun.

The viewership loss comes after some fans began boycotting the show following Frank Fritz’s departure from the program.

In 2021, Fritz revealed he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in two years, after he had back surgery.

“He knew my back was a mess, but he didn’t call me to ask how I was. That’s how it goes,” he told the outlet.

New love: He was walking with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, 44, who he started dating after his eight-year marriage to Jodi Faeth ended

“The series is 1000% about him. I can’t even lean that far to show you how great,” he continued. “That’s great. It’s like you have Aerosmith and Steven Tyler and he’s the leader.

When talking about his role on the show, Fritz found his “fit” as a “runner-up” and didn’t care about Wolfe being “number one on the show.”

Last summer, Fritz was taken into custody following a stroke that allegedly impaired his decision-making abilities, according to The Sun.

In legal documents obtained by the publication, it was revealed that the star was “unable to look after her own safety or provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing or medical attention without which physical injury or illnesses could occur. ‘

The newspapers also claimed, “Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate or execute major decisions regarding his own financial affairs.

The legal documents also stated: “Decisions must be made regarding the care and placement of Mr. Fritz while he continues to recover and receive treatment for his injuries. »

Relaxation: Earlier this week, he shared more of his adventures with Cline in Iowa as they relaxed by the Mississippi River with his dog Francie.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Fritz and Wolfe reportedly got together and a source revealed that they “didn’t fight.”

“They needed to break up to appreciate each other,” the source said. The Quad City Times.

As they reminisced about the good old days, the insider revealed that they were “both crying.”

Wolfe also assured Fritz that “no one” could ever “replace” him.

“Mike said he would like Frank to come back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health,” the source noted.