‘Vanderpump’ Star Says Raquel Leviss Was ‘Exploited’ in Bethenny Frankel Interview

Ever since Vanderpump Rules lightning rod Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, vanished from the public eye to seek mental health treatment amid the fallout from her affair with Tom Sandoval, fans and fellow cast members had been waiting with trepidation to see what she’d do next.

That apparently doesn’t include returning for Season 11 of Vanderpump, despite weeks of reported contract negotiations between Leviss and Bravo. But what Leviss did do, last week, was resurface after months of silence to appear as a guest on ex-RHONY star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, in an interview that’s now inciting backlash from Leviss’ VPR co-stars.

In case you missed it, the podcast interview featured a couple big revelations from Leviss, including her telling Frankel that she hadn’t seen “a single penny” from her run on the show—a claim that’s since been disputed, as TMZ reported she made over $350,000. She also said that Sandoval recorded an explicit video of her without her consent.

