Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 30, is spotted wearing a B pendant necklace for her beau, 59, during a green smoothie run with her dog

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ines de Ramon seems rather in love with her beau Brad Pitt, 59 years old.

The brunette beauty was seen wearing a B for Brad pendant around her neck on Wednesday as she took part in a green smoothie run with her black dog.

The two would be together for almost a year.

The 30-year-old Swiss jewelery designer – who was spotted out shopping alone earlier this month – looked in shape in a black sports bra and baggy black cotton wide-legged trousers.

She carried a large black handbag as her well-behaved dog relaxed beside her.

Good dog: Ines de Ramon, 30, wore a B pendant for her beau Brad Pitt in Los Angeles on Wednesday

He is almost twice her age: the two have been together for almost a year. Seen in February in New York

The pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail “(they) have been dating for a few months” and that “Brad really likes” Ines. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very kind.

Another source, close to Pitt, confirmed that they were dating, but only casually, saying they “had recently started dating”. But it’s not an exclusive relationship.

“Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a good personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her,” the source added.

The following month, the pair were seen stepping out of a car together on the Fight Club actor’s 59th birthday on December 18.

But on New Year’s Eve, it was clear they were dating as they rang in the year 2023 together while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, where they were both photographed topless.

Ines was still technically married to 41-year-old Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries at the time.

She married Wesley in 2019 and separated in September 2022. He filed for divorce in February.

Coffee run: The Swiss jewelry designer looked in shape in a black sports bra and wide-legged black cotton trousers

Dog walking: She carried a large black handbag and a green smoothie while her well-behaved dog relaxed next to her.

The Meet Joe Black actor sent Ines flowers on Valentine’s Day and a source who identified themselves as a “close friend” of Pitt spoke to the Daily Mail about their relationship.

The source said Brad and Ines were there to support each other through their divorce.

“Ines is doing the same for Brad who unfortunately is still dealing with his messy divorce from Angie,” the source said.

“They actually bonded through their divorce and are very serious. She met most of her children.