Geoffrey Neigher, ‘Rhoda’ writer and Emmy-winning ‘Picket Fences’ producer, dies at 78

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Geoffrey Neigher, the TV writer and producer who wrote episodes of The Bob Newhart Show, Rhoda And Murder One and shared an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for his work Picket fences, has passed away. He was 78.

Neigher died Aug. 10 at his home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park from complications from cancer, his wife Karen said. The Hollywood reporter.

Neigher had a writing credit on 26 episodes of CBS’ Rhoda during the first three seasons (1974-77), while also serving as an executive script consultant for Valerie Harper’s sitcom.

Neigher wrote and produced for CBS’ Picket fences in the second and third seasons of 1993-95 and shared the top drama Emmy with series creator David E. Kelley and others in 1994.

A year earlier, he received an Emmy nomination for writing an episode of Northern exposure; he wrote for and produced that CBS drama during its fourth season (1992-1993).

He later wrote and produced ABC’s Murder One during the two seasons (1995-1997).

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Geoffrey Mark Neigher graduated from Yale University and Yale Law School. After moving to Los Angeles in 1973, he collaborated with writing partner Coleman “Chick” Mitchell for MTM Enterprises on The Bob Newhart Show, Rhoda And Paul Sand in Friends and Lovers.

He and Coleman also wrote and produced the NBC comedy Give me a break! during the first two seasons (1981-83).

Neigher’s resume also included work on other shows like The new strange couple, We made itstarring Elizabeth Pena I married Dora, Roommates, John Doe And Law and order: criminal intent.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Julie and Eric; daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Atticus and Wilhelmina; and brothers Rick and Steve. A memorial service is planned for the fall.