US School Districts Halts In-Person Classes Amid COVID, Strep, Flu Outbreaks

In response to a rise in illnesses, a Kentucky school district has made the decision to suspend in-person classes for at least a week, merely two weeks after the beginning of the school year. The district is grappling with a concurrent outbreak of COVID-19, strep throat, and the flu.

Also, in South Texas, Runge ISD closed schools from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 25 due to a similar COVID outbreak.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is a top priority,” Runge ISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez Jr. said in a statement.

In Kentucky, Lee County School District announced a series of measures in response to the illnesses among both students and staff members. The district called off classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, transitioning to remote learning on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, extracurricular activities have been temporarily halted.

The Lee County School District, which caters to 897 students ranging from Pre-K to grade 12, had kicked off its academic year on August 9. However, the situation escalated as a substantial number of students and staff members fell ill. Superintendent Earl Ray Schuler shared that on August 18, out of the 897 students, 150 were already sidelined due to illness. This number further swelled to 157 by August 21, accompanied by 14 staff members reporting sick leave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier cautioned about the possibility of a “tripledemic” during the fall season. This ominous scenario entails the simultaneous spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and various COVID variants.

