🔴 Live: Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump is set to makehistory on Thursday as the first former US president to submit to a mug shot when he appears at an Atlanta jail to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It is Trump’s fourth and final indictment this year. An exact time has not been given for Trump’s arrival. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on Trump’s surrender. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

