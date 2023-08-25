Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

    Donald Trump is set to makehistory on Thursday as the first former US president to submit to a mug shot when he appears at an Atlanta jail to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.  It is Trump’s fourth and final indictment this year. An exact time has not been given for Trump’s arrival. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on Trump’s surrender. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy