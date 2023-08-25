Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Actual SEALs Fume at DeSantis' Navy Service Claims

    On Wednesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had an important message for those watching him participate in the first Republican debate of the presidential primary season.

    “I learned in the military—I was assigned with the U.S. Navy SEALs in Iraq—that you focus on the mission above all else, you can’t get distracted,” DeSantis said. “So Republicans, we’ve got to look forward and we’ve got to make sure that we’re bringing the message that can win in November 2024.”

    DeSantis moved on without further explanation, leaving some observers extremely impressed. Others, however, were far less moved.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

