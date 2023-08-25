Director of Black Voices for Trump is held in jail WITHOUT bond: Harrison Floyd becomes first MAGA ally to be booked behind bars in the Georgia election fraud case

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Black Voices for Trump director Harrison Floyd was the first of 19 Fulton County defendants to be held without bond.

Floyd, 39, surrendered to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday afternoon after District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Donald Trump and the 18 other co-conspirators in his election interference case until noon Friday to run.

He did not negotiate bail and so remained in custody after being charged with racketeering, conspiracy to solicit false statements and influence witnesses.

Earlier this year, Floyd was accused of attacking an FBI agent, who was working on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s parallel investigation into interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

An affidavit says Floyd punched an officer who arrived at his home in Rockville, Maryland to subpoena him to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC.

“WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE,” Floyd allegedly shouted, the affidavit states, describing Floyd standing “chest to chest” with the officer after knocking him down with his body.

In Georgia, Floyd is accused – alongside Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a police chaplain, and Trevian Kutti, the former publicist for Kanye West – of pressuring election agent Ruby Freeman to declare falsely that she had committed electoral fraud.

Freeman and his daughter Shaye Moss — who testified in tears before the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 — have been the subject of a conspiracy theory echoed by Trump and his allies.

Freeman and Moss were falsely accused of pulling fake absentee ballots from their suitcases as they counted the count on Election Day at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

One of the other Fulton County defendants, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, claimed the mother and daughter passed USB drives “like vials of heroin or cocaine” while they counted the ballots.

Moss tearfully testified before Congress that his mother simply passed him a “ginger mint.”

The women received death threats the day after the elections.

As Giuliani and others pushed this narrative about Freeman, Floyd, Lee and Kutti were reportedly on a mission to get the poll worker to lie and say those lies were true.

Floyd told Reuters in December 2021, he had asked Kutti to visit Freeman at her Atlanta-area home, which she did on January 4, 2021.

He also said he was no longer working for the Trump campaign at this time.

Kutti allegedly told Freeman that she had been sent there by a “high level individual” – an apparent reference to West, according to Reuters.

Freeman was skeptical at first and called the police.

She eventually met Kutti at a police station.

Reuters obtained body camera footage from an officer present at the meeting.

“I can’t say exactly what will happen,” Kutti told the polling official. “I just know it will disrupt your freedom,” she said, “and that of one or more of your family members.”

“You’re a loser for a party that needs to clean up,” the publicist continued, adding that “federal people” were involved.

Kutti then said she was going to put “Harrison Ford” – presumed to be Harrison Floyd – on speakerphone, explaining that he had “authoritative powers to protect you”.

Floyd surrendered as Trump left his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, in his motorcade en route to catch a flight to Atlanta.

Kutti then asked the officer to give them privacy, so Floyd’s conversation with Freeman was not captured.

Freeman later said Kutti and Floyd tried to get him involved in a voter fraud scheme.

“If you don’t tell everything,” she recalled telling Kutti, “you go to jail.”

Freeman said she grew suspicious, jumped up from her chair, and told Ye’s publicist, “The devil is a liar.”

She then called an officer.

The episode shows Trump’s allies’ desperate attempt to make the voter fraud allegations look real.

Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday night at the same jail where Floyd is being held on charges related to election interference.