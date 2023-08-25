Dispatcher Sends ‘SOS’ Text Before She Is Shot, Killed In Ambulance Parking Lot

A dispatcher lost her life after being shot in the parking lot of a Little Rock ambulance service over the weekend. The victim, Cassandra Pena-Romero, 27, passed away on Wednesday due to the injuries she sustained during the incident. Her estranged husband has been charged in connection with her death.

Cassandra Pena-Romero was shot in the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services parking lot situated in downtown Little Rock on Saturday.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, her co-workers received an “SOS” text from her shortly before she was shot.

The agency shared the news of her death on Wednesday: “Our hearts hurt as we mourn the loss of Dispatcher Cassandra Pena, who succumbed to her injuries sustained on August 19, 2023. Cassandra joined MEMS in 2021 and was an essential part of the emergency medical system in central Arkansas, touching many lives over the years. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers and support these past few days. Please keep Cassandra’s family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

The alleged killer, Omar Pena-Romero, was taken into custody by authorities near Texarkana, Arkansas, on Saturday night. Following his arrest, he was held in the Pulaski County jail without bond. The initial charges against him included first-degree domestic battery, violation of a no-contact order, and unauthorized use of another individual’s property to facilitate a felony. However, on Wednesday, he was charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

Court records indicate that Cassandra Pena-Romero had filed for divorce from her husband on August 11, subsequent to his arrest and charges of raping and assaulting her. A judge had already issued a restraining order against Omar Pena-Romero on August 7, mandating that he stay away from both his wife’s residence and the premises of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services.

The couple had been married since October 2019.

