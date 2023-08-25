RAW: Woman Gets Tased and Arrested After Attacking a School Secretary

Edmond, Oklahoma — On August 23, 2023, around 8:25am, a woman went to Summit Middle School hoping to get a family member/student out of class. The school ID’d the woman, 31-year old Nicole Sanders, and called the student down to the office where the student seemed distressed about leaving with the Sanders. Sanders was asked to leave and the student’s mother was called. The mother told the school NOT to let her child leave with Sanders. Meanwhile, Sanders went to another door and tried to get in, but was stopped by a secretary.

Sanders then attacked that secretary as school resource officer arrived to help. Sanders then attacked the deputy, so he was forced to use his taser to bring her under control.

Sanders made several threats, including that she had placed explosives in the school. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad searched the school and didn’t find any explosives. Sanders was taken to the hospital for evaluation and faces a long list of charges including Assault and Battery; A&B on an Officer; Disturbing the Peace and Threatening an Act of Violence.

