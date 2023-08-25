The ‘woke’ reason why many young Aussies are turning down high-paying jobs and quitting their current positions

<!–

A large number of millennials and Gen Z workers are turning down high-paying jobs and quitting their current jobs in the name of ethics.

New data of the year Deloitte Global Survey of Gen Z and Millennials have consistently found that young workers are not willing to compromise their values ​​for a paycheck.

The survey was conducted among more than 22,000 Gen Z and Millennials in 44 countries.

The study found that more than a third of employees had turned down a job because they felt the employer was not operating in an ethical manner.

Some key factors that Millennials and Gen Z are looking for in the workplace are diversity, equality, prioritizing mental health, and environmentally friendly policies.

The young workers have even remained faithful to their positions despite the crisis in the cost of living.

Sarah McCann-Bartlett, chief executive of the Australian HR Institute, believes the Covid pandemic and the media have shaped the values ​​of young workers.

She explained that many Millennials and Gen Z employees were early in their careers during Covid and didn’t have the typical “work” experience that changed their perspective on company loyalty. ‘business.

On top of that, they were widely exposed to global issues and formed their own inescapable beliefs from an early age.

“While some are quick to label this as a sense of entitlement, I think it’s worth considering the larger context in which this generation works,” she said. News.com.au.

“After the pandemic, employees of all generations are taking a closer look at the values ​​of their employers or potential employers. We see young workers leading this trend.

“Gen Z employees are also the first to grow up with the 24-hour news cycle and are more aware of social and environmental crises than other generations were at the start of their careers.

“The need to engage in meaningful work could be a response to the issues and unfair behaviors they have witnessed, such as the climate crisis, high-profile cases of sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.”

Four in ten respondents said they turned down work projects for ethical reasons.

Deloitte found that four in ten respondents rejected work projects that didn’t align with their values, a number that is expected to rise as more Millennials and Gen Z employees enter the workforce. labor market.

Dr Ben Hamer, head of future work at PwC, also dismissed the widespread view that young workers are “selfish” or “lazy”, saying that 40 percent of Millennials have participated in voluntary work over the past year. last year and 73 percent work more than 40 hours. one week.

Ms McCann-Bartlett urged companies looking to attract more young workers to consider “refreshing their employee value proposition”.