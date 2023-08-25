Coronation Street made vow to get Strictly star Ellie Leach to final as ‘revenge on soap bosses for unfair axe’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angela Rippon

Age: 78

Profession: Journalist

Angela says: “Being a fan of Strictly from day one and as a former Come Dancing host, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to turn 79. But I look forward to the challenge and maybe even the opportunity to learn to dance the Argentine Tango.’

Amanda Abington

Age: 49

Profession: Actress

Amanda says: “I’m really glad I was asked to do Strictly. I’m actually very shy and self-conscious, so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things.”

Layton Williams

Age: 28

Profession: Actor

layton says: “Absolutely thrilled to confirm I will be taking part in THE UK’s most iconic dance competition! It’s time to take it to the ballroom. I am so excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru Murthy

Age: 53

Profession: Journalist

krishna says: “I’m surprised, delighted and a little confused that I’m participating in Strictly based on ‘You only live once!’ I can’t wait to start dancing, but I’m a little worried about my overall decline.’

Eddie Cady

Age: 40

Profession: Comedian and radio presenter

Eddie says: ‘WOW. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance are so important and central to who I am. I am so incredibly proud and honored that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team. I promise you that I will give everything I have. This will be a VIBE.

Angela Scanlon

Age: 39

Profession: TV presenter

Angela says: ‘I’m not particularly fit, I have no idea how my pelvic floor will react to this dancing. I’ve never danced before, apart from drunken jiving at a wedding!’

Zara McDermott

Age: 26

Profession: Documentary filmmaker and former Love Island star

Zara says: ‘I’m so excited to be a part of the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my grandmother and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We danced around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.’

Adam Thomas

Age: 34

Profession: Actor and presenter

Adam says: ‘I can’t dance to save my life, but I’d like to learn and laugh with my professional. Take me to the dance floor… I can’t wait!’

Nikita Kanda

Age: 27

Profession: Radio and TV presenter

Nikita says: “I can’t believe I’m on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will really sink in until I hit the dance floor. Can’t wait to get glam up and go out. Throw the glitter on me!’

Ellie Leach

Age: 22

Profession: Coronation Street star

Ellie says: “Still doesn’t feel like I’m going to do Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine, so I think dreams really do come true!!!!’

Jody Cundy

Age: 44

Profession: Paralympic champion

jody says: “I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself out of my comfort zone, especially since I’m always last on the dance floor. I can’t wait to get started and put on the glitter and sequins.”

Bobby Brazier

Age: 20

Profession: EastEnders star and model

Bobby says: ‘I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly lineup, can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and add a few moves to my locker. I look forward to performing for everyone.’

Nigel Harmon

Age: 49

Profession: Actor

Nigel says: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to do Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I’ve watched in awe as people spun and twirled across the screen. And now it’s my turn… sip!’

Annabel Croft

Age: 57

Profession: Announcer and former tennis player

Annabel says: “I’ve always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magic show – trading tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joy in the process.”

Les Dennis

Age: 69

Profession: Actor and game show host

Lesson says: “I am thrilled to be doing this iconic, beautiful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I have always looked for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate! I can not wait.’