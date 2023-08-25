Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Bray Wyatt, 3-Time WWE World Champion, Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 36

    Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images

    Bray Wyatt, a third-generation professional wrestler who rose to become a WWE superstar and unhinged heel beloved by arenas around the world, has died. He was 36.

    Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the promotion’s chief content officer, announced Wyatt’s death on Thursday. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda–also known as Bray Wyatt–unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he tweeted.

    “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

