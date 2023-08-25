Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Donald Trump Turns Himself in at Fulton County Jail

    Donald Trump made history again on Thursday, becoming the first former American president to get booked in jail and undergo the embarrassing process of having his mugshot taken—just like any other citizen charged with a crime.

    At roughly 7:30 p.m., Trump was formally logged as the latest inmate at the Fulton County Jail northwest of downtown Atlanta. Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office registered him under booking number 2313827, logging his height at 6-foot-3, his weight at 215 pounds and his hair color as “blond or strawberry.”

    According to county records, he was the 37th person booked at the jail since midnight—a group that included local residents accused of identity theft, domestic violence, and stalking.

