Andy Cohen celebrates another milestone with daughter Lucy in the Hamptons… before son Ben gets mad at him for running out of bacon

Emmy-winning producer Andy Cohen celebrated another milestone Wednesday with his daughter Lucy Eve as he spent the summer at his $5.9 million oceanfront home in Amagansett, NY.

The 55-year-old Missouri native — who has 9.5 million social media followers — announced via Instastory, “Lucy’s first time in the ocean.”

Andy made sure to hold the blue-eyed 15-month-old as she waded into the surf, and she gave the camera a quick wave.

Little Lucy made history as “one of the first surrogacy babies to be born in New York State.”

Surrogacy is the process of hiring a woman, who has not cared for her own egg, to carry a fetus for another person/couple.

On Thursday morning, Cohen revealed he was frustrated waking up at 6 a.m. while his son Benjamin Allen slept in. Insta story: ‘Besides, we’re out of turkey bacon and he’s being p***ed.’

Moments later, the author of Daddy Diaries gave an update on the eccentric four-year-old, who has made it a “crutch” to “bring two pieces of turkey bacon to camp every day.”

“He’s awake and he’s been bullied so much. He bullied me,’ Andy whispered. “I’m a bad father.”

In addition to bacon, little Ben has also made a habit of secretly eating crisps for breakfast every morning, even when Cohen offers to make him a “real breakfast.”

The Kardashians producer star Khloé Kardashian and seven-time Grammy winner John Mayer hilariously approved of the toddler’s eating habits in the two-time Peabody Award winner’s comments Instagram message from last Saturday.

Andy reportedly has two remaining frozen embryos in the “bank” in case his two kids can’t have kids of their own and want to raise their siblings.

On Wednesday, Cohen asked fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County tweet their questions ahead of the 17th season reunion he’s hosting.

Despite the ongoing WGA strike, The Real Housewives executive producer will happily resume the twentieth season of his boozy Bravo late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live on September 5.

Tickets (ranging between $250 and $1,200) officially went on sale Thursday and Friday for Andy’s BravoCon fan convention, which takes place Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

More than 160 Bravolebrities will be in attendance, including Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump, as well as Real Housewives Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Gizelle Bryant , and Tamra Judge.

Sweetie: Andy made sure to hold the blue-eyed 15-month-old boy as he waded in the surf, and she waved to the camera for a moment

Sneaky snack: In addition to bacon, little Ben has also made a habit of secretly eating crisps for breakfast every morning, even when Cohen offers to make him a “real breakfast”

Family portrait from 2022: Andy reportedly has two remaining frozen embryos in the ‘bank’ in case his two kids can’t have kids of their own and want to raise their siblings

“My team is getting ready!” On Wednesday, Cohen asked fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County to tweet their questions ahead of the 17th season reunion he’s hosting

Next month! Despite the ongoing WGA strike, the executive producer of The Real Housewives will happily resume the twentieth season of his boozy late-night Bravo talk show on Sept. 5. Watch What Happens Live