See the mugshots for Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case who have turned themselves in so far

Sidney Powell, Donald Trump, and Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County sheriff’s office

Trump and 18 other co-defendants have to voluntarily surrender to Georgia authorities by Friday.

Each is expected to take a mugshot when they are booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were instructed to voluntarily surrender to Fulton County, Georgia, authorities by Friday, August 25, after a sprawling indictment accused them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

After surrendering to authorities, the defendants are booked at the Fulton County jail, an experience that often includes fingerprinting and taking mug shots.

Georgia state law allows those mugshots to be public, giving the public the first look at the mugshots of some of Trump’s closest confidants and potentially even the former president himself, who is expected to head to Fulton County on Thursday.

These photos are historic in that they are the first taken as part of the indictment of a former president. The 19 defendants were charged under Georgia’s RICO statute.

The defendants have yet to appear in court to enter a plea. Trump and Rudy Giuliani, among others, have denied wrongdoing.

In order to not be held in a jail cell, each of the defendants must post bond. Each is set at a different amount based on individual charges against each of the co-defendants but must be paid either in cash, through commercial surety — a.k.a. going to a bail bondsman — or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program, which allows the defendants to only post 10% of their total bond amount.

Insider is compiling all 19 mugshots in the order that the 19 men and women turned themselves in to authorities and will update in real-time as the photos are released.

Former President Donald Trump Fulton County sheriff’s office Trump surrendered to Georgia law enforcement on Thursday evening and was booked at the Fulton County Jail on charges related to allegations he conspired to illegally overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Trump’s lawyers negotiated a $200,000 bond with the Fulton County district attorney’s office before he surrendered. An Atlanta bonding company covered the former president’s $200,000 bond in Fulton County. Trump has denied wrongdoing in the case, which is the fourth criminal case he’s been charged in this year. Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall turned himself into Georgia authorities on Tuesday, August 22. Fulton County sheriff’s office Hall posted a $10,000 bond which he paid through the Fulton County Jail 10% program. John Eastman, Trump’s former attorney John Eastman turned himself into Georgia authorities on Tuesday, August 22. Fulton County sheriff’s office Eastman has denied wrongdoing, on Tuesday telling reporters outside of the Fulton County jail that he will “vigorously contest every count of the indictment, “ABC reported. “I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated,” he said, according to ABC. He was faced with a $100,000 bond which he paid through the Fulton County Jail 10% program. David Shafer, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer turned himself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Shafer’s bond was set at $75,000 and was paid through a surety, but jail records don’t note the type of surety used. Cathleen Latham, former Coffee County, Georgia, GOP chair Cathleen Latham turned herself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Latham had to post a bond of $75,000, and used a surety to do so, but it is unclear what type of surety was used, according to jail records. Kenneth Chesebro, Trump’s former attorney Kenneth Chesebro turned himself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Chesebro’s bond was set at $100,000, which he paid using a surety, though jail records do not indicate what type of surety. Ray Smith, an attorney Ray Smith turned himself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Smith’s bond was set at $100,000, which he elected to pay enlisting the 10% program. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani turned himself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Giuliani has denied wrongdoing in the case, telling reporters on Wednesday he was “feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney.” Giuliani used a surety to post a bond set at $150,000. Although jail records do not indicate what type of surety was used, he was seen walking into a bail bond agency after he surrendered on Wednesday, NBC News reported. Sidney Powell, Dallas attorney Sidney Powell turned herself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County sheriff’s office Powell was granted a $100,000 bond which was paid through the Fulton County Jail 10% program. Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis turned herself into Georgia authorities on Wednesday, August 23. Fulton County Ellis has denied any wrongdoing in the Georgia RICO case, posting to X that “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law.” Ellis utilized the Fulton County Jail 10% program to pay her bond set at $100,000. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows turned himself into Georgia authorities on Thursday, August 24. Fulton County sheriff’s office Meadows used a surety to post a $100,000 bond. Jail records did not clarify what kind of surety was used in this case. Harrison Floyd, Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd turned himself into Georgia authorities on Thursday, August 24. Fulton County sheriff’s office Floyd is the only one of the 19 defendants without a pre-determined bond agreement, meaning he is being detained, The Fulton County Jail said, according to The Hill.

