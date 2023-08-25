I found a ‘sex box’ under my parents’ bed – and what I did next has left thousands sick to their stomachs

<!–

A young woman is mortified after discovering she had “the best orgasms of her life” thanks to a replica of her father’s penis.

Melissa was tending to her parents’ house when she started rummaging under their bed.

She came across a beautiful shoebox and peeked inside to find it contained her mom and dad’s sex toys.

Instead of closing the box and walking away, which the young woman said in hindsight would have been better in hindsight, she decided to use an awesome vibrator in the box.

Talk to Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and William Hanson of the ‘Help, I Sexted My Boss’ podcast Melissa admitted cleaning up the ‘XL, veiny monster’ and ‘sliding it inside’ was a mistake.

The confession left the duo speechless – but they were even more embarrassed by what was to come.

She admitted to being “lonely and horny” and said her mother’s battery-powered boyfriend hit all the right places.

Wanting to acquire one of these toys for her own home, Melissa, who had been drinking, was looking for a brand name.

To her horror, she found the name “Clone-a-Willy” etched into the plastic at the bottom of the toy.

“Turns out I’d had the best orgasms of my life from a replica of my dad’s penis. How am I supposed to proceed from now on? she asked.

Jordan was stunned.

He didn’t even understand why she was opening a shoebox under her parents’ bed, let alone why she was using one of the toys.

He held his head in his hands and told William that they had had a good run as podcasters but it was over, he was officially speechless.

Australian radio host Ricki-Lee repeated the mortifying story

According to a fan of the podcast, the clip had been edited to erase the fact that Melissa admitted to using the toy for three days.

The story was later discussed in Australia by Ricki-Lee Coulter who told it on his radio show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel.

She laughed as her co-host Tim Blackwell listened, mortified.

He echoed Jordan’s statements.

“That’s probably when you closed the box,” he said after Ricki-Lee revealed what was inside before yelling, “What” once the rest of the story revealed.

And the online community was equally upset with 12,000 people stopping to comment on the original podcast clip.

“I miss who I was two minutes ago,” said one woman.

Some people admitted that they would need intense therapy to get over the incident if it was them.

“I went through the five stages of grief listening to this,” one woman added.

Others couldn’t understand why Melissa would confess to her very embarrassing house-sitting affair.

“Man, you couldn’t get that information out of me,” one man said.

“I would have taken that to my grave,” said one woman.

Some people chose not to believe this story.