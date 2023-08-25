Teresa Giudice is called out by fans who accuse her of heavily filtering new Instagram video: “You don’t look like that at all!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Teresa Giudice was again called out by fans, after they accused her of filtering her latest Instagram video too much.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, shared a clip showing off a floral dress she wore over the weekend as she posed for the camera from different angles.

The Bravo star looked chic in the halterneck dress and wore her black locks in a long braid, as she ended the clip by blowing a kiss to her fans.

“It goes like this #rideordie #friendsforever #lovelaughingwithyou,” she captioned the video.

However, fans were quick to point out that the video appeared to use a filter, with one writing, “Love the dress, but you’re soooo over-filtered.” You don’t look like that at all.’

Filter? Teresa Giudice was again called out by her fans, after they accused her of filtering her latest Instagram video too much

‘Doesn’t even look like you. What are you doing with your face? Or do you use filters? Another asked.

“I had to do a double take. I didn’t even know it was her,” someone else added.

“I agree that Teresa was beautiful, but she’s going too far now that she looks like artificial Kim Kardashian, it’s kind of sad.”

“More filtered than a Brita pitcher,” another person joked, while another pointed out that the video resembled an AI version of Teresa.

“She looks so changed it looks like it’s AI.”

However, the star also received some positive comments, including one from her husband, Louie Ruelas.

“Honey, you are so gorgeous,” he wrote, adding red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, her RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania wrote, “The most beautiful thing you ever looked gorgeous.”

Florals: The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, shared a clip showing off a floral dress she wore this weekend as she posed for the camera from different angles

Chic: The Bravo star looked chic in the halter neck dress and wore her black locks in a long braid, as she ended the clip by blowing a kiss to her fans

Comments: Fans were quick to point out that the video appeared to be using a filter

Confused: “Doesn’t even look like you. What are you doing with your face? Or do you use filters?’ asked another

Like AI: “More filtered than a Brita pitcher,” another person joked, while another pointed out that the video looked like an AI version of Teresa

Her daughter Gia Giudice added “so beautiful.”

It’s not the first time Teresa has been criticized by fans for her Photoshopping in the past year.

In July, fans complained that she edited an Instagram photo to make her look “unrecognizable.”

Teresa showed off her impossibly smooth face in a number of photos where she wore a busty pink jumpsuit with sultry cutouts.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments to notice how the mother-of-four seemed to have no wrinkles in the impeccable snaps.

“Unrecognizable,” one wrote, while another added, “Way too much filter since you look ZERO like that.”

‘Omg Teresa enough with the FaceTune.. you look like a cartoon character. You have had a full face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters?’ asked another follower.

Changing looks: It's not the first time Giudice has faced criticism from fans who thought she was photoshopping her photos

'Unrecognizable': In July, fans complained that she edited an Instagram photo so much that she looked 'unrecognizable'

'Wax figure': She was also likened to a 'wax figure' in a photo of her and husband Luis Ruelas

Before that, she was also compared to a “wax” figure in a photo of her and husband Luis Ruelas.

The couple met and started dating in July 2020, but did not confirm their relationship until December of that year, when Teresa made their relationship official on Instagram by posting a photo of them wrapping their arms around each other while at a restaurant .

They became engaged in October 2021 and married on August 6, 2022, in a lavish ceremony filmed for a Bravo special.

The couple’s blended family consists of Louie’s two sons, Nicholas and Louis Jr., from his previous marriage, and Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Joe Giudice.