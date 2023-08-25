Trump’s Booking Photo Made Public By Fulton County Jail After Arrest

Former President Donald Trump surrendered on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail as he faces a slew of felony charges associated with his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. This after an extensive investigation led by Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis.

Before the former President surrendered, he replaced his top lawyer Drew Findling with Steven Sadow.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow said. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

This development follows the surrender of a number of Trump’s co-defendants, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. These defendants are also implicated in the alleged election interference case.

The legal proceedings took an interesting twist as a federal judge, on the preceding day, rejected the pleas of two defendants, Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark. Both had sought to postpone their arrests but were rejected by the judge.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has said will not accept a plea deal. The former President was booked on more than a dozen charges.

