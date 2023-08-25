Trump’s Arrest in Georgia Shows a Two-Tier Justice System

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

LaShawn Thompson shared something in common with former President Donald J. Trump. Both were defendants charged in Fulton County, Georgia and booked at the Fulton County Jail—known as “Rice Street.” But that is their only shared commonality with the criminal justice system.

On Thursday, with TV cameras overhead and behind his motorcade following every moment of his journey, Trump arrived with an armed U.S. Secret Service escort, and sped through the process of paperwork and having his fingerprinting and mug shots taken like a VIP being let into a night club. It took only 24 or so minutes to be booked and leave the jail. His height was logged at 6-foot-3, his weight at 215 pounds, and his hair color as “blond or strawberry.”

The newly minted Inmate No. Po1135809 was back on his private jet within a matter of moments, after claiming again he had done “nothing wrong.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.