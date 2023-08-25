Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Trump Finally Gets His Humiliating Mugshot Moment

    Former President Donald Trump made history—again—on Thursday when he had his mugshot taken as he was booked into jail in Georgia on felony charges related to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case.

    The humiliating photoshoot was something Trump had managed to avoid in his other three criminal cases. Jail officials logged him into the system at roughly 7:30 p.m. ET—marking his height at 6-foot-3, his weight at 215 pounds, and his hair color as “blond or strawberry.”

    He opted to forego a smile in the photo, instead debuting a menacing glare that is sure to be one of the defining images of the era.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

