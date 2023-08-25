Anthony Albanese’s latest photo opportunity has angered some of his loyal supporters

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under fire from some loyal supporters after posing for photos with Seven stars, including Home and Away actor Alf Stewart Ray Meagher and Sunrise host Natalie Barr.

The Prime Minister officially opened Seven Network’s new state-of-the-art newsroom and studios in Sydney on Thursday evening and posted the snaps to his Instagram page.

But he was inundated with furious comments about the lack of diversity among Seven’s stars moments from his photographs with Seven’s stars appearing.

Others wondered why he was even attending this prestigious event.

“You couldn’t make this picture any whiter by spilling Liquid Paper all over it,” one Albo fan joked.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been slammed by angry fans after posing for photos with seven stars, including Home and Away’s Alf Stewart, Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker.

The Prime Minister was inundated with furious comments about the lack of diversity among Seven’s stars.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also attended the event alongside Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes.

They were joined by Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, 7NEWS Sydney presenter Mark Ferguson and Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies from The Morning Show.

Other seven stars included My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge, Emily Symons, Georgie Parker and James Stewart of Home and Away, as well as Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger.

The group photo of the star-studded guest list has sparked the interest of the Prime Minister’s loyal Labor supporters.

“The lack of diversity is staggering! posted one. “It’s not a true representation of ‘Australia’ when there are 13 white people. There’s not a lot of diversity here.

“It’s so hard to understand why this post was considered a good idea,” said another.

Others added: “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Lack of diversity. so white

“So no one but the white people in this photo have any skill?”

Kylie Gillies also shared an image of Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew giddy with pleasure next to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was all smiles alongside a galaxy of Channel Seven presenters at the launch event for the channel’s new studios in Sydney. Pictured L-R are Edwina Bartholomew, Channel Seven owner Kerry Stokes, Premier Anthony Albanese, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, Matt Shirvington, Natalie Barr, Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur .

The high-tech facility will host Seven’s Sydney and national news channels including 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest and Spotlight.

The mid-west studio in South Eveleigh replaces the chain’s CBD in Martin Place, which was the network’s news headquarters for 19 years.

According to Seven: “The world-leading studio space is five times larger than Martin Place and accommodates permanent sets for all programs, with two full control rooms and over 40 square meters of LED screens. .

But the prime minister’s supporters wondered why he even agreed to attend the inauguration and promote the TV station.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can be seen in the background as Kylie Gillies posed for photos with her co-star Larry Emdur

The high-tech facility located in South Eveleigh will house Seven’s Sydney and national news operations including 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest and Spotlight.

“Damn, that seems extremely wrong of the prime minister to promote a private company, let alone a commercial television news network,” one said.

“Talk about conflict of interest. I expected better from you, Albo! »

Another added: “I hate to be ignorant here but why does the Prime Minister have to attend the Channel 7 new headquarters event?

Another added: “This station is only actively working against you.

“I keep trying to give you the benefit of the doubt, but you keep finding ways to capitulate to the very people you were elected to serve.

‘ON. HE.’

As the cameras flashed and smiles lit up the room, Anthony Albanese appeared in high spirits at the event and posed with MKR judge Colin Fassnidge.