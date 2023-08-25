Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson slam And Just Like That… finale and call Kim Cattrall’s $1 million scene ‘the worst acting ever’

<!–

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson have rejected the Binge’s And Just Like That season two finale, which aired Thursday night.

The KIIS FM radio hosts criticized the final episode in which Kim Cattrall reportedly paid $1 million to return on screen for only 60 seconds.

In the scene, Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones calls Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, to tell her that she wanted to surprise her by attending the “last supper” at her apartment, but she won’t make it due to flight delays.

‘What a piece of shit. What nonsense is that. That was the worst acting I’ve ever heard,” said Kyle.

Jackie O agreed, adding, “I think we could do that scene better and make it sound more natural.”

Jackie went on to say that she felt the actors were “trying too hard to be their characters” and that she was not enjoying the series.

“I’m a die-hard fan, but I’m not fond of it. It’s the director or the writers or something has changed that makes it feel like they’re trying too hard to be their characters.’

“When Sex And the City aired, it was kind of raw and very real. Now it feels like they’re trying too hard to be the character they were, and that feels cheesy.”

Fans of the original Sex and the City have had a love-hate relationship with the new revival.

Despite mixed reviews, And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season on HBO’s Max streaming service.

In a statement on Wednesday, Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey said, “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we elevate our cosmos to (showrunner) Michael Patrick King and his amazing team of writers, producers, cast and crew who bring us 25 years later still manages to charm with dynamic friendships and captivating stories.’

Aubrey added, “We can’t wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Michael Patrick King said, “We’re excited to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe and tell new stories about the lives of these relatable and ambitious characters, played by these amazing actors.”