Perth property manager’s emotional reaction to evicting a young tenant from her rental – as she’s praised for her compassion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A property manager has shared the heartbreaking moment she helped a tenant vacate a property amid the country’s worsening rent crisis.

Ashleigh Goodchild, who goes by perthpropertymanager on TikTok, had the difficult task of evicting a client’s tenant because the landlord would have been left “homeless” if he hadn’t repossessed his home.

“Watch till the end to see what happened when I accessed the property,” she captioned the video, adding a crying emoji.

“I’m at a property where we’re about to change the locks,” Ms Goodchild’s video begins as she stands outside the rental.

“The tenant defaulted. We negotiated as best we could.

“So I’m just waiting for the locksmith to get access and see what it looks like inside,” she explained.

The manager said she wasn’t sure what to expect when walking in, but hoped the tenant had removed all of her furniture as a housekeeper had been booked.

“So, I’m crossing my fingers. Come join me, she said.

Ms Goodchild is then seen back in her office after the interaction, visibly upset.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said.

The tenant was still at home, she added, and she was not expecting it.

“I sat with her for a while, chatted with her and just tried to make her feel a little better about what was going to happen,” she said.

“And I helped her pack her things and after a few hours I got her off the property and left.”

Ashleigh Goodchild (pictured) took to social media to share the emotional interaction she had with a young tenant

The property manager told her viewers that she helped the tenant pack her things and sent her away ‘on her way’ (pictured)

“It wasn’t nice, but it was just my job today, so I did it.”

The tenant was young and everything will be fine for her, sympathized the property manager, even if it was not very pleasant to do.

“I left her knowing that I had done the right thing for her, emotionally as much as I could,” Ms Goodchild added, describing the situation as a “little speed bump” in the tenant’s life.

Social media users praised Ms Goodchild’s interaction and compassion with the occupier amid a worsening rent crisis.

“Times are so tough. Many people are only one salary away from becoming homeless. Living payday to payday. She will remember your kindness,” one wrote.

“You did more than most,” a second user commented, “you showed her compassion, sat with her and listened to her.”

Another said: “You handled this situation with such grace and compassion. »

“We need more people like you in property management! »