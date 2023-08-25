Influencer Kurt Coleman reveals a shocking new take on the Sydney event as he leads the celebrity arrivals alongside Jodi Gordon and Samantha Jade

<!–

Kurt Coleman rose to fame in 2016 as Australia’s first self-proclaimed influencer.

But the social media star looked unrecognizable as he led the celebrity arrival at the Stax presents Secondleft event in Sydney on Thursday.

The influencer showed off his toned arms and long blonde locks as he posed on the red carpet after arriving at the launch party.

Kurt made a style statement with black and white striped trousers, a black cardigan and black shoes.

He completed his look with a stack of bracelets, a simple gold chain and bright red sunglasses.

Kurt was joined at the event by Jodi Gordon, who showed off her incredible figure in a long black dress.

The former Home and Away star paired her dress with a pair of beige strappy heels.

She ditched her long brunette locks and let her natural beauty shine by opting for a neutral makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Samantha Jade made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived to the event with Shannon Riley and Zoe Marshall.

The singer put on a stylish show in a long leather dress, a leather jacket and a pair of black stilettos.

She let out her long blonde locks and held a statement-patterned bag.

Zoe dressed to impress in a sheer top, black slacks and a gold belt, while Shannon opted for a leather skirt and long-sleeved shirt.

Big Brother star Tully Smyth left little to the imagination as she arrived to the event in a long, sheer lace dress.

She completed her ensemble with simple black heels and a designer handbag.

Sally Obermeder was all smiles as she showed off her figure in black jeans and a singlet.

The TV presenter held on to a simple black clutch and completed her look with a pair of sheer heels.

Meanwhile, former Married At First Sight star Cathy Evans looked stylish in a black dress and a pair of tall black boots.

Her MAFS co-star Ella Ding looked fabulous in a black dress with a peephole down her waist and chunky black boots.

Suzan Mutesi was seen coming to the event in the exact same dress as the label’s Ella Ding