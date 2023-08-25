Putting on weight in middle age can increase your chances of dying early by almost a third, research finds

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gaining a few extra pounds between ages 40 and 50 can increase the chances of dying prematurely by nearly a third compared to those who stay lean into middle age, research shows.

People with slightly elevated blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar and who are slightly overweight are up to 30 percent more likely to die younger.

Experts said these “mildly unhealthy traits” put people at higher risk of heart attack or stroke in the next 30 years.

Worryingly, most people show no symptoms and “generally feel fine,” unaware of the potential ticking time bomb.

The researchers wanted to see if asymptomatic people with diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity (known as metabolic syndrome) in middle age were more likely to die of cardiovascular disease.

People with slightly elevated blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar who are slightly overweight are up to 30 percent more likely to die younger (File Image)

They studied about 34,000 people aged 40 to 50 who attended a cardiovascular screening program in Sweden between 1990 and 1999.

Their height, weight, blood pressure, total cholesterol, blood glucose, and waist and hip circumference were measured.

The participants also completed a questionnaire about lifestyle habits, whether they had a history of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as socioeconomic factors such as education.

They were considered to have metabolic syndrome if they had three or more of the following symptoms: a waist circumference of 102 cm for men or 88 cm for women, total cholesterol of 6.1 mmol/l or more, systolic blood pressure of 130 mmHg or more and/or 85 mm Hg diastolic blood pressure or more and a fasting plasma glucose of 5.6 mmol/l or more.

Some 5,084 (15 percent) met criteria for metabolic syndrome and were then compared to a healthy control group of 10,168 people.

Of those who participated in the study, 5,084 (15 percent) met criteria for metabolic syndrome and were then compared to a healthy control group of 10,168 people (File Image)

After adjusting for factors such as physical inactivity, BMI, and living situation, the researchers found that those with the condition were much more likely to experience a prior cardiac event within three decades.

More than a quarter of people with metabolic syndrome (1,317 (26%)) died compared to a fifth (1,904 (19%) of their healthier peers, making them 30 percent more likely to die in that time.

They were also 35 percent more likely to have non-fatal heart attacks and strokes: 1,645 (32%) compared to 2,321 (22%) in the control group.

The median time to first nonfatal heart attack or stroke was 16.8 years in the metabolic syndrome group and 19.1 years in the control group, a difference of 2.3 years, according to findings presented in the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Amsterdam.

Dr Lena Lönnberg, from Västmanland County Hospital, Sweden, said: “Many people in their 40s and 50s have a little fat in their midsection and slightly elevated blood pressure, cholesterol or glucose, but feel in general well, they are not aware of the risks and do not seek medical help.

“As a general rule of thumb, even if you feel fine, have your blood pressure checked every year, avoid smoking, watch your waist circumference, and last but not least, be physically active every day.”

After adjusting for factors such as physical inactivity, BMI and their living situation, the researchers found that people with metabolic syndrome were much more likely to suffer a prior cardiac event within three decades (File Image)

It is estimated that one in four UK adults have metabolic syndrome, with rising levels of obesity being one of the main drivers.

Meanwhile, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity can damage blood vessels, and experts warn that having three conditions together can be particularly dangerous.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, chief medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, said this reinforces the importance of health monitoring in early adult life.

‘Even if you feel fine, small increases in blood pressure, waist measurement, cholesterol and blood sugar can have a substantial impact on your future risk of heart attacks and strokes.

‘The important message is that it is possible to reduce the risk through simple measures. Eating well-balanced meals, getting regular physical activity, and not smoking can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and control weight. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, your GP may also recommend medicines that can help reduce your risk.