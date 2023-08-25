Eagle-eyed fans see Maya Jama and ex Stormzy have flown to Greece together while telling social media posts – after supporting the rapper at his festival show

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating whether Maya Jama has reunited with her ex Stormzy, after noting that they flew to Greece together.

The Love Island host, 29, documented her sunny getaway on Instagram Stories, and users quickly took notice when the grime superstar posted a TikTok video from the same picturesque resort.

Stormzy’s post featured a montage of clips including one of the shirtless rappers swimming in his infinity pool.

Maya also shared a short clip of her enjoying an Aperol Spritz, with fans saying both stars shared messages from the same villa.

It comes just a week after Maya, who split from Stormzy in 2019, showed her support for him while watching his performance at All Points East Festival.

Questions: Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating if Maya Jama has reunited with her ex Stormzy, after noting that they flew to Greece together

Talking picture! Users quickly noticed when the grime superstar posted a TikTok video from the same picturesque resort as the Love Island host

One posted: ‘Maya jama and Stormzy back together, both had rocks at their posts. I believe in love again!!!!!” while another said, “YOU ARE ON HOLIDAY WITH MAYA.”

A third commented, “I pray with Maya,” while one user added, “Same chairs as Maya’s photos and same floor.”

An eagle-eyed user wrote, “I invested in this, just watched Maya’s stories! Definitely in the same place!! OMG, it’s really happening.’

Another enthusiastic user commented, “THIS MADE ME SO HAPPY THEY ARE ON VACATION TOGETHER.”

Speculation abounded over whether Maya and Stormzy were reunited after she was spotted at his All Points East show last weekend.

The piar have been seen together on several occasions since their divorce, with sources claiming they have remained close friends.

An onlooker told it The sunMaya and Stormzy may not be in an official relationship anymore, but they are still close and grew up together.

“She’s really proud of him and vice versa. They will always have a special bond/

Live it up! Stormzy’s post featured a montage of clips including one of the shirtless rappers swimming in his infinity pool

What is happening? Fans quickly clocked the similar wallpapers in Maya and Stormzy’s posts and flooded his TikTok clip with comments

Hissing! It comes just a week after Maya, who split from Stormzy in 2019, showed her support for him while watching his performance at All Points East Festival.

“They spent time catching up and chatting, people watching them and giving them space.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Maya and Stormzy for comment at the time.

During his performance, Stormzy told the audience, “This is one of the best nights of my life. This is my hometown. You are my family.

“As long as I’m here and as long as I have a career, I won’t stop saying ‘thank you’. You have changed my life. You changed my family’s life.’

He released hits like Vossi Bop and Clash and was supported by fellow London rapper Nucks, Sampha, American star Kehlani and Ms Banks.

It comes after Maya spoke candidly about her love life as a British Vogue cover star in August.

The host has had high-profile relationships, was previously engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons and dated Stormzy.

Her romance with the British rapper in particular drew attention, with fans defending two children from immigrant families and their success story.

Maya, who is half Swedish and half Somali, said of the reaction to her romance with Stormzy, who is of Ghanaian descent, “None of us really knew how important it was to a certain group of people, our being together.

“We were both super ambitious. We both had similar upbringings and were both little bunglers who made something good out of ourselves.’

The couple split in 2019 after four years, and when asked about their divorce, she mused, “It was lovely when it was beautiful, and then you move on.”

Maya shared how she deals with breakups: “Yeah, I have that hardness. I don’t want revenge, I just want you to always feel, “I’m so sad to lose them.” You are going to miss my presence because of my absence.

“The best thing you can do is try to do everything that made you happy before you met them.”

Despite her heartbreak, Maya revealed that she hasn’t let that stop her from dating again.

When asked if she still wants love, she revealed, “Yeah. True love. That’s all I ever want. Just real love. I want a best friend that I’m in love with. And I’ve had that before.’

Maya is believed to have remained single since splitting from fiancé Ben last summer after a year-long romance, but she has been linked to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake.

But while she’s open to dating, Maya revealed she won’t be turning to her own show to find The One, and laughed off the idea of ​​appearing on Love Island.

“I wouldn’t be able to walk out of the house in a bikini at any age to men who judge me by just one sentence and what I look like,” she admitted.

‘The trust of the people who continue! They have a different kind of juice.’

Surprisingly, Maya confessed that she didn’t get much male attention and “wasn’t even considered sexy my whole school years.”

In terms of the public interest in her dating life, Maya revealed that she prefers to keep things quiet, commenting, “I’m not one to put all of his affairs on the agenda.

Catching up: The piar have been spotted together several times since their split, with sources claiming they have remained good friends

“I never really sacrificed my personal life, I just did my job and that’s part of it. So I think I have a right to keep some bits private.’

In terms of her public attention, she admitted that she is aware that she divides opinion, saying, “The people who really like me, I feel like they see a piece of themselves in me.”

“And then the other people say, ‘Who is this bitch and what does she even do?”

Being a public figure, she is under constant surveillance and tries to stay away from social media and the cruel comments it contains.

Maya recalled, “I always thought my teeth were fine, never blinked, and then I read a tweet that said, ‘I really love that Maya kept her natural teeth and didn’t fix them.’

“My number one rule is, don’t look at reactions, but I’ve had a relapse. Maybe it’s because you don’t have to show your picture, or you don’t have to show your name, but there’s just a huge, huge community of people who are just horrible, horrible people.

And they all get together in this small room and they believe everything they read and they find everyone disgusting. I was called something like broken house b***h!’