Geagea welcomes family of martyr Elias Hasrouni in Meerab

NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesrdquo; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday welcomed the family of martyr Elias Hasrouni at the partyrsquo;s headquarters in Meerab.

Geagea told the family that he and all members of the Lebanese Forces will in no way agree to underplay the investigation into Elias Hasrounirsquo;s assassination.rdquo;nbsp;

ldquo;The Lebanese Forces will take on the role of personal prosecution against anyone found to be instigating, facilitating or being involved in this crime,rdquo; Geagea added.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.