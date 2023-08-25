Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea welcomes family of martyr Elias Hasrouni in Meerab

    By

    Aug 25, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesrdquo; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday welcomed the family of martyr Elias Hasrouni at the partyrsquo;s headquarters in Meerab.

    Geagea told the family that he and all members of the Lebanese Forces will in no way agree to underplay the investigation into Elias Hasrounirsquo;s assassination.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;The Lebanese Forces will take on the role of personal prosecution against anyone found to be instigating, facilitating or being involved in this crime,rdquo; Geagea added.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

