Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN reopens European headquarters in Geneva after security issue

    Aug 25, 2023

    NNA – The United Nations has reopened its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland after earlier on Friday shutting it due to an unspecified security issue.

    ldquo;Please be informed that the issue at the Palais des Nations has now been solved. All the access points have been reopened,rdquo; it said in a statement.

    It did not provide further detailsnbsp;on the earlier security issue.

    The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.–Reutersnbsp;

