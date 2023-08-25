UN reopens European headquarters in Geneva after security issue

NNA – The United Nations has reopened its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland after earlier on Friday shutting it due to an unspecified security issue.

ldquo;Please be informed that the issue at the Palais des Nations has now been solved. All the access points have been reopened,rdquo; it said in a statement.

It did not provide further detailsnbsp;on the earlier security issue.

The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.–Reutersnbsp;

========R.H.