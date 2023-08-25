Claudia Winkleman reveals bizarre request she received from BBC boss after landing her job on Strictly Come Dancing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Claudia Winkleman has revealed the bizarre request she received from a BBC boss after being offered the job of Strictly Come Dancing co-host.

The presenter, 51, was offered the gig ten years ago to co-host with Tess Daly after veteran presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth stepped down from the position.

But during her speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Claudia recalled the ‘weird’ rule she had to follow after being offered the job by the then BBC controller.

Discussing her role in Strictly, she said, “I’m not saying this in a self-deprecating way. It’s a machine. A steam engine. I’m not even a gear.

“Danny Cohen gave me the job, called me up and said, ‘We’d love you to do it.’ I said, “Thank you so much, that’s such an honor.”

He added, ‘I just need a phone number from you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, which one? and he said “Your barber is”.

“I was like, ‘Bit weird, BBC One controller.’”

The TV star continued: “Two days later, James, who does my hair, said, ‘This man called Danny called to complain about the length of your bangs.’

“He (Danny) said, ‘You can have this job, but it’s just annoying, it’s through your nose. You want to be on television, but you’re invisible.’

Meanwhile, at the event, Claudia said she wasn’t worried about the show being run by two women when it officially launched in 2014, due to the fact that the Great British Bake Off was hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins at the time. .

She explained, “I felt incredibly nervous at the time, but the thing with two women, the biggest show on television at that point in terms of ratings in recent memory was Bake Off and that was hosted by two women.

“So I thought I didn’t even pull that string.”

It comes as Claudia received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the festival on Thursday in honor of her three-decade TV career.

Dressed up for the evening, she wore a nice black blazer with skinny jeans and heeled boots as she posed with the award.

Speaking on stage In Conversation with Kirsty Young, Claudia received her award while discussing her career.

Ahead of the event, the TV personality said, “I am humbled and honored to receive this Outstanding Achievement Award,” said deadline.

“I’m ridiculously lucky and work with special people, so this is really for them and not me.”

It was announced last month that Claudia’s understated Channel 4 series The Piano will see another day as it has been renewed for a second series, according to The sun.

During the show, amateur musicians perform at train stations across the country, while being secretly watched by singer Mika and pianist Lang Lang.

The top four performers were then chosen to perform at the Royal Festival Hall.

Ian Katz’s Chief Creative Officer said: ‘In a world full of wannabes looking for their moment in the spotlight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air.

“It honored ordinary people who did something extraordinary out of the sheer love of it.

‘From the 94-year-old widower George who played at Glasgow station to Lucy, the blind 13-year-old who stole the country’s hearts.’